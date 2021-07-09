IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.82.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,086 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

