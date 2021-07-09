Ï„Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $4.05 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $13,075.30 or 0.38670727 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $4,964.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00116925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00162714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.01 or 0.99781542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00935539 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

