Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce $285.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,902. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ichor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

