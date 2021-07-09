Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $4.36 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00012990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $100,589.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00165139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.48 or 1.00033592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.00943220 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,807 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.