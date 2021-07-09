Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $14.33. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IKNA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $2,825,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $45,190,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $2,825,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
