Incent Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $116,304.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00126726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00163913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,538.05 or 1.00119001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.00944936 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.