Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.56.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

