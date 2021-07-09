Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Infinera worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Infinera by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

