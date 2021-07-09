Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 12,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,618,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after buying an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 553,005 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

