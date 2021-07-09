Insider Buying: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CERE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 1,548,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.