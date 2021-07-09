Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Acquires $4,965,416.35 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,279 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $18.55 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

