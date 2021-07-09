Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $243,681.42 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,589,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,482,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

