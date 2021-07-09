Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 203,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.