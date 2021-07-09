Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 22,951 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $827,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $555,150.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 366,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,582. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.