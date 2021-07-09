Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

