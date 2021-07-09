Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $581.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $587.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

