Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $25,158.96 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Max Reinhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.42. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.