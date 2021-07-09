Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 6,857 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,501.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

Shares of PSMT opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.