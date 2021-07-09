Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $145,519.14 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $145,519.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 436,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $31.15 on Friday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 778.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

