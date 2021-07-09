Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 16,400 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.94 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

