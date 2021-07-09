Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77. Insmed has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insmed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

