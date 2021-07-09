Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.