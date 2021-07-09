Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IVA. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

