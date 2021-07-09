Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVA. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Inventiva stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.