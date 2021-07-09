Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2021 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2021 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/29/2021 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/22/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP’s iron ore production rose 4% year over year to 188 Mt (million tons)in the nine months ended Mar 31, 202 aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). It expects to produce 245-255 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2021. Iron ore prices have been up year to date aided by strong demand in China and supply concerns. Copper prices have gained on pickup in industrial activity. The company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately. BHP’s efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain will continue to aid in reducing costs, thereby boosting margins. Focus on lowering debt will also fuel growth. The company has four major projects under development in petroleum, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run.”

6/22/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

6/4/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/4/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/26/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock.

BHP stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. 2,292,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,757. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

