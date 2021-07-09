Investors Buy High Volume of UDR Call Options (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,050 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,633% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.