Investors Purchase High Volume of Matrix Service Put Options (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 880 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,139% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 137,542 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 325,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $280.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

