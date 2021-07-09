Investors Purchase Large Volume of PetIQ Call Options (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,570% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $3,950,060.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534 over the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PetIQ by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

