Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.
IRWD opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.