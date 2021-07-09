Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.

IRWD opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

