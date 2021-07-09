Irvinder Goodhew Acquires 1,647 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.37. The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

