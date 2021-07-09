iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,092 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $69,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

