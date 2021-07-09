iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $66,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $172.25 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

