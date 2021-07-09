IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares rose 4.1% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IVERIC bio traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 85,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,391,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $849.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.