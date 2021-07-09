Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWZ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000.

NYSEARCA BWZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

