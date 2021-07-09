Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.63. 7,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,181. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

