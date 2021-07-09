Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jaguar Health in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

