James Kidd Sells 3,155 Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).
AVV opened at GBX 3,885 ($50.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,495.94. AVEVA Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market cap of £11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 343.81.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.
AVEVA Group Company Profile
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
See Also: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.