James Kidd Sells 3,155 Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

AVV opened at GBX 3,885 ($50.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,495.94. AVEVA Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market cap of £11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 343.81.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVV. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.