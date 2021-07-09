Jarvis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $385,431.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $385,431.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00904014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

