Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys by 2,132.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

