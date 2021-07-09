Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.07 ($116.55).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €84.47 ($99.38) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

