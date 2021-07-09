Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Electricité de France S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electricité de France in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECIFY. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.