Jetcoin Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $542,610.46 and approximately $703,098.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.58 or 0.00898046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005305 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

