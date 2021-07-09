John M. Evans Sells 25,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $21,516,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

