John M. Evans Sells 25,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
