Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.61. The company had a trading volume of 143,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $446.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.