Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.92. 163,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.97. The firm has a market cap of $447.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.