Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Panmure Gordon

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

