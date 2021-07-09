JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.65 ($40.76).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

