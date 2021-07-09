JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €43.74 ($51.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.19. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

