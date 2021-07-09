JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.217 dividend. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

