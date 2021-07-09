JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,300” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Libertas Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,426 ($18.63) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,380.61. The stock has a market cap of £71.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

